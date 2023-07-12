Suhana Khan shares throwback clip of ‘The Archies’ cast from Sao Paulo TUDUM event 

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who will be making her acting debut with the upcoming Zoya Akhtar film, The Archies, visited Brazil last month. The actor was in the city of San Paulo with the cast members of the upcoming movie to unveil the teaser of the film at the Netflix TUDUM event. On Tuesday, Suhana took to Instagram to share a reel of the fun moments of the cast in the Brazilian city.

The clip, titled The Archies in Brazil, which features Suhana along with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, gives a glimpse of the cast hanging out in the city and their preparation before their performance at the event. She captioned the post, “Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition.”

The short video shows the gang meandering around the sunlit streets of Sao Paulo before the event, having a good time. Then they enter the Netflix event, where they can be seen entering the various sections dedicated to the platform's many shows.

The cast is seen entering the Bridgerton playground, then stopping by the Emily in Paris café shop space and playing in the Squid Game section. The end of the cute clip shows them all waiting patiently for their final performance on stage, while the audience cheers enthusiastically for them.

The Netflix TUDUM event was conducted last month in Sao Paulo from June 16 to 18. The event, which featured over 2000 square metres of activities, games, live music, and more, also allowed attendees the opportunity to see their favourite performers up close.

The Archies teaser, which is about rock 'n' roll, friendship, love, freedom, heartbreak, and rebellion, has been positively received by the audience. The Archies is a coming-of-age musical set in 1964 that follows the lives of Riverdale's beloved group of teens as viewed through the perspective of the distinctive Anglo-Indian community. The film will be released on Netflix India in November. The Archies is also produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti under their Tiger Baby Films company.