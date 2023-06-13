Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and ‘The Archies’ cast pose in matching black jackets as they leave for Brazil event 

The cast of the upcoming Netflix film The Archies left for Brazil on Monday to attend a fan event on June 17. The cast which includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda, was photographed at the Mumbai airport and they all were seen donning matching black jackets with Netflix and The Archies printed on the back.

Also read: TUDUM 2023: Alia Bhatt And The Archies to attend Netflix-hosted global fan event in Brazil

Khushi opted for a black crop top and beige trousers, while Suhana was dressed in a black top, black trousers and the jacket. In some of the pictures posted on fan pages and paparazzi accounts, the cast was seen smiling as they posed for the cameras and revealed the backs of their matching coats.

A new poster for the film was released yesterday. The film's director Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram handle to share it, hinting that the release date of the film is drawing closer in the captions. In the poster, the cast members were seen sitting on and around a pink sofa placed dressed in retro outfits.

Zoya captioned the post, “Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix." Suhana Khan also shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Meet The Archies gang! Coming soon, only on Netflix .”

The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agatya. Reports stated that the release date of the film may be announced at the Brazil event.

Also read: Netflix releases the new poster of The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others

In the film which is the adaptation of the American comic book, The Archies, Agastya will be playing the role of Archie Andrews while Suhana and Khushi will play Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively.