Netflix releases the new poster of The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others

The makers of the upcoming film The Archies released a poster for the project on Monday. The musical has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and stars many debut actors including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Also read: Suhana Khan stuns in latest photos from Gauri Khan's coffee table book

In the poster, the cast members are seen sitting on and around a pink sofa placed in a living room. In the film, Agastya plays the role of Archie Andrews while Suhana and Khushi play Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively.

Earlier, Netflix India and the official handle of Archies had shared a short video of a flyer attached to a plane flying over the Gateway of India. The banner read, "Follow @archiesoninstagram.”

The Archies is the first OTT feature produced by Tiger Baby Films, co-owned by Zoya and Reema Kagti. On the topic of the film, Zoya had earlier stated “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

Also read: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor attend ‘The Archies’ wrap party in Mumbai [Photos]

The team of The Archies will be attending the Netflix fan event in Brazil on June 17. The makers are expected to make the release date announcement at the event.