Suhana Khan stuns in latest photos from Gauri Khan's coffee table book

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is making headlines for her latest photoshoot, in which she looks absolutely stunning. Suhana, who is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, Archies, posed for the photoshoot in a white crop top and blue jeans, inside a gorgeous room designed by her mother, Gauri Khan.

The pictures, which were shared on various fan pages, Suhana is looking directly at the camera, with glamorous makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail. One of the photos was in black and white, and both garnered a lot of attention from fans, who showered her with compliments. Many fans also commented on Suhana's fashion sense, with one even calling her a ‘trendsetter.’ Others simply called her ‘absolutely beautiful’ and praised her for being able to pull off any colour.

A photo of Suhana with her mother, Gauri, also surfaced online. In the snap, Suhana was seated on a bed wearing a black top and metallic skirt, while Gauri stood next to her in a polka-dot top and black pants. Fans gushed over the mother-daughter duo, with one commenting on how much Suhana had grown and how beautiful she was, just like her mother.

Earlier this week, Gauri also shared a family picture from a recent photoshoot, which saw the entire family dressed in shades of black and white. Gauri and Suhana twinned in white tops and black pants, while Shah Rukh and his sons, Aryan and AbRam, wore white T-shirts and blue denim paired with matching black jackets. The photo was shared on Instagram to promote Gauri's new coffee table book, My Life In Design.

Suhana has already made waves in the fashion industry, having recently been named the brand ambassador for the cosmetic giant Maybelline. And with her acting debut just around the corner, there is no doubt that she is set to make a big splash in Bollywood.

As Suhana prepares to take her first steps into the world of acting, it will be interesting to see how she navigates the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.