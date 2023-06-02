TUDUM 2023: Alia Bhatt And The Archies to attend Netflix-hosted global fan event in Brazil

The much-anticipated international fan gathering by Netflix TUDUM is back! This year, Alia Bhatt and The Archies cast are also set to appear at the fan event which will be streamed live through Netflix India’s YouTube channel. Also known as Netflix Tudum or Tudum Festival, Tudum is a pop culture event that features Netflix’s original shows and films. The fan event was first held in January 2020 and till date has four editions.

The two-hour event consists of never-before-seen previews, trailers and first glimpses of new TV shows, movies, video games and will also feature stars and creators from across the globe.

Netflix India posted the announcement video on their social media page, "ARE YOU READY? The biggest announcements of the year are coming your way, and they're happening live! Catch the #TUDUM live stream on Netflix India's YouTube channel on June 18." In the video, we get to see a small snippet of Alia Bhatt, dressed in a black dress, saying, "We can't wait for you." and the cast of The Archies screaming, "Go!"

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is making her big debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, shared Tudum’s announcement video on her Instagram with the caption, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on June 18th! #TheArchiesOnNetflix." Suhana’s celeb friends, like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Birla, showed their love and support with heart emoji comments on her post.

Some of the actors who will be joining the event include Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave, Alia Bhatt, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Nicola Coughlan from the films Extraction, The Archies, Heart of Stone, and Bridgerton.

With this year's global webcast happening at Fundaço Bienal, Ibirapuera Park, So Paulo, the event marks its return to Brazil, the location of the first Tudum in-person event back in 2020. The announcement video of Tudum 2022, which was held on September 24, included Indian stars Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Rao and Adharsh Gaurav.



