Rajinikanth meets UP governor Anandiben Patel ahead of Jailer's Lucknow screening

Ahead of the screening of his latest film Jailer in Lucknow, Superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan. The images were shared on X by the official handle of the Governor of Uttar Pradesh depicting the seasoned actor in a warm exchange with Anandiben.

The second image shared on the social media platform showed Rajinikanth and Anandiben engrossed in conversation. This rendezvous marked the prelude to Rajinikanth's upcoming visit to Ayodhya on Sunday. His engagement with the state's political and cultural dignitaries has underlined the versatile actor's enduring impact.

Also read: Japanese man's dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth’s Jailer goes viral

Before his Lucknow visit, Rajinikanth visited Ranchi, where he embarked on a spiritual sojourn. He prayed at the revered Chhinnamasta Temple on Friday, followed by an hour of meditation at Yagoda Ashram in Ranchi. Rajinikanth also met with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

While Rajinikanth's presence reverberates beyond his cinematic roles, Jailer has been making waves at the box office. The action-packed feature amassed an impressive INR 9 crore nett across languages in India on its ninth day, boosting its total collection to INR 244.85 crore nett. According to reports, the movie's momentum is expected to surge even further, potentially grossing an additional INR 16 crore nett on its tenth day of release.

Also read: Shivarajkumar: Jailer response is heartwarming and humbling

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala underscored the film's potential to become the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu, a testament to Rajinikanth's enduring charisma. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, with cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff.

