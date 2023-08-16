Japanese man's dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth’s Jailer goes viral

In a captivating display that resonates with music enthusiasts across the globe, a Japanese man's lively dance to the chart-topping song Kaavaalaa from the 2023 film Jailer has gone viral on various social media platforms. The song, a melodious collaboration between Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao, garnered instant popularity upon its release.

The video, shared on Instagram by the user Kaketaku, showcases the dancer's remarkable ability to seamlessly synchronise his moves with the infectious rhythm of Kaavaalaa. Kaketaku captioned it as “Kaavaalaa from Japan,” effectively encapsulating the cross-cultural synergy of this dance phenomenon.

Kaketaku, known for consistently posting videos of himself dancing to Indian songs, particularly captivated viewers in his recent performance to the hit track. His dance efforts even extended to replicating the steps originally performed by actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the song's video.

The video was shared approximately a week ago, and its overwhelming popularity continues to escalate. As of now, it has amassed more than 28,000 likes. The post has also generated an array of comments, composed of praises for his dance prowess.

A user said, “You are just amazing,” encapsulating the general sentiment towards the mesmerising performance. Another wrote, “Your moves are awesome.” “Really nice. You have such stylish moves,” read a comment. Another user said, “My God, so smooth. I love your moves, bro. Keep rocking. Lots of love from South India.”

Kaavaalaa was featured in the Tamil-language film Jailer which was released in theatres on August 10. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the Nelson Dilipkumar directional received a great response at the box office, emerging to be the highest Tamil-language grosser of 2023.

