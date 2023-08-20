Rajinikanth meets Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav after nine years in Lucknow 

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday at his residence in Lucknow, after a gap of nine years. A video shared on X captured Rajinikanth's sentiments as he met the politician In an interview, Rajinikanth also fondly recounted their initial meeting, stating, “I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai, and we have been friends since then. We talk on the phone. Five years ago, when I came here for a shoot, I couldn't meet him. Now that he is here, I met him.”

Akhilesh took to X to share their touching encounter, posting images of their embrace and conversation. In his post, Akhilesh expressed, “When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since…”

When asked about his recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajinikanth shared, “Bohut badhiya, accha laga (It was great, I felt good).”

Furthermore, Rajinikanth confirmed his plans to travel from Lucknow to Ayodhya on Sunday, where he intends to seek blessings from Lord Ram. On the topic of meeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati, Rajinikanth playfully declined, laughing off the suggestion.

Rajinikanth's weekend in Lucknow was marked by multiple meaningful engagements. The celebrated actor had met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Saturday, arriving in the city on the previous night for a screening of his film Jailer. The screening was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Rajinikanth, in conversation with the media, expressed his elation over the positive audience response the film received.

Prior to his Lucknow visit, Rajinikanth's journey took him to Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he visited the renowned Chhinnamasta Temple, offering prayers and contemplation at Yagoda Ashram. He also met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, embracing diverse facets of his visit.

Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar was released on August 10 and has garnered exceptional box-office traction. The film's eight-day total collection in India stood at INR 235.65 crore as of August 17. Distributed in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Jailer showcases Rajinikanth in a role driven by a father's pursuit of justice for his police officer son.

