‘We’re in a state of emergency’: Bhumi Pednekar promotes climate awareness in Melbourne

Emerging Bollywood sensation Bhumi Pednekar has expanded her personal endeavour, Climate Warrior, on a global scale to connect with people worldwide. During her visit to Australia, she stressed on the critical matter of climate change and called upon individuals across the globe to recognise the urgent need for action. Bhumi's presence in Melbourne was marked by her address to audiences, where she highlighted the imperative of safeguarding planet Earth.

Bhumi Pednekar

She shares, “We are dealing with the adverse effects of climate change as we speak, our generation, everybody, we're all going to face it and it's not something that affects only certain classes, in front of nature's wrath we're all equal.”

She continues, citing an incident, “A few years back my colleagues and I were going somewhere and we were like what can we speak about because we were going to meet someone very important. I mentioned that climate change is something that needs to be spoken about. But at that time nobody spoke about it, that we're in a crisis, that we're in a state of emergency and that climate change is the largest looming threat that humanity has ever faced.”

She further adds, “In Australia, correct me if I'm wrong, around two years ago wildfires were so so bad. In Hawaii what's happening right now is heartbreaking, there's insane loss that we go through - we lose human life and animals. India has been submerged recently. Delhi, the capital of our country, is not used to the kind of monsoons that the city saw. It's supposed to be peak summer right now but it's raining. There have been floods everywhere in India.”

The Badhaai Do actress went on to urge for actions to control climate change. “I feel like you need a lot of people in places of power to speak about climate change because we are in a state of emergency. WHO and the UN recently said that the earth is boiling, it's not even global warming anymore it's global boiling. This is our responsibility for the future generations to come.”

Bhumi's upcoming appearance will be in the movie Thank You For Coming, scheduled for October 6 release, this year.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

