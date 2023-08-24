Imran Khan shares throwback pictures from Break Ke Baad shoot, Deepika Padukone reacts

Imran Khan, who has long remained elusive on social media platforms, took to Instagram to share a series of throwback snapshots from his 2010 film Break Ke Baad

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has long remained elusive on social media platforms, took to Instagram to share a series of throwback snapshots from his 2010 film Break Ke Baad, in which he starred alongside Deepika Padukone. Imran's return to the digital realm has not only rekindled nostalgia but also fuelled speculation about a potential comeback in movies.

Accompanied by an elaborate caption that offered glimpses into the camaraderie and memorable moments from the Mauritius shoot of Break Ke Baad, Imran's post resonated deeply with fans. Among the comments that flooded the post, one particularly notable interaction featured Deepika, who simply commented, “So true.”

Posting various images from the shoot of the film, Imran captioned the post, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot 'Break Ke Baad.' We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post asking to act again soon. The sentiment was encapsulated in comments like “Instagram comeback done, when are you returning to movies” and “We miss you please make a comeback soon.”

Imran's influence on the genre of romantic comedies was evident in the comments. Admirers expressed their longing for the actor's signature touch in the realm of Bollywood romcoms. “Bollywood Romcoms are adhoore without you,” one user wrote. Another comment read, “Done with our punishment for making your movies underrated. Now come back asap sir! Can't wait for your comeback! Give us back some of the best movies and best songs like always Imran Khan.”

