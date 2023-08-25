Former UFC Champion, Max Holloway, shows the other side of his life; away from the ring

Jerome Max Keli’i Holloway or Max Holloway as he is called, is someone who does not back away from any fight. From being a former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Featherweight Champion to defending that championship three times, Max has seen it all. Now, he is all set to fight Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie) in a featherweight bout in Singapore. But before that, we speak with Max to know more about his preparations for the match and the love he has for his family.

Max, you are going to share the ring with Chan Sung Jung on August 26. How are you preparing for the fight?

It sounds so weird when you say his name. Everybody has been interviewing him as the Korean Zombie and here we have Chan Sung Jung (laughs). The preparation has been going well. He is a great striker and a good wrestler. I am trying to cover every base and doing all I can. It’s going to be his first fight in like a year and a half. He took some time off and was resting because I don’t think he had a layoff this long. He is taking care of some injuries and I think we are going to see the best of the Korean Zombie come August 26.

Tell us about how your journey in UFC began? Was it always a career option for you?

Yes. I started kickboxing when I was 16. I was in the 10th grade. Fast forward to two years later, I saw Georges St-Pierre fighting BJ Penn. I saw how much they made from these fights. I was like, I need to get into MMA. This is the sport. And a couple of years later, I was into the UFC.

Max Holloway

You are currently at the top. Can you tell us a bit about the obstacles that came your way in this journey?

For me, the losses were the biggest obstacles. But I learned a lot from the losses and got better. You only get better; you only get stronger and become a better person, overall. At the end of the day, there are a bunch of downs. A lot of people think that success is like a straight line that keeps going up. But in reality, it’s like a stock market. Some days are going to be good and some days will be bad. Some days you would just want to stop but you’ve just got to keep pushing.

Did you have to give up on a lot of things when you joined UFC?

Yes and a big shout-out to my wife. She made me a better human being. She made me a better father, a better husband and a better person. She has really been a blessing. I was like a hurricane before she came into my life and then she calmed everything down. Now we are like mild trade winds.

Have you ever had the opportunity to visit India?

I haven’t been there, but I would love to visit India one day. It is on my bucket list.

Being in the US, what are some of the things you have come across about India?

It’s just the food. Without a doubt, it’s the food. The whole of Asia is famous for spicy food. And you guys are famous for the ‘naan bread.’ I love the ‘naan bread.’ The garlic naan being my favourite. And what was the chicken dish you have with it?

Butter Chicken?

Yes! Oh my god! I love that! The food is so good. But you guys don’t play much with the spices. I once got something that was mild and it burnt me right to my stomach. You guys are built differently.

Which has been your most memorable fight to date?

My most memorable fight has to be the one in Brazil, in Rio. It was the UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout against José Aldo. I got to fight the king of Rio in his hometown. I walked out as the winner and with the belt. It was insane. That is the moment I do not wish to ever forget.

What does your life away from the ring look like?

I am always eating and playing video games. I surf with my wife and son. I try to hang out with them as much as I can. I am a homebody and my wife loves the outdoors. She loves making me go outside but if I had it my way, I would just be stuck at home all day.