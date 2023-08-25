Vin Diesel posts throwback pic from India trip, poses in auto with Deepika Padukone

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has shared a throwback photograph with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from his trip to India in 2017.

Diesel took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing in a colourful auto-rickshaw. The actor is seen dressed in a white vest paired with black pants while Deepika wore a colourful dress as she sat next to him on the driver’s seat.



The image is from the time he came to the country to promote their Hollywood actioner xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

“So grateful and blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India… and to experience their beautiful cultures… a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always,” he captioned the image.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage is directed by D.J. Caruso. It also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is the third instalment in the XXX film series and a sequel to both XXX (2002) and XXX: State of the Union (2005).



On the work front, Diesel will next be seen in the Part 2 of Fast X, which is is also slated to release next year. Deepika will be seen in Figher, Kalki 2898 AD and in Jawan in a cameo.