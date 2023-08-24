69th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi dedicates Best Supporting Actor award to his late father

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently receiving good responses to his recent release OMG 2, has been feted with the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in Mimi at the announcement of 69th National Film Awards in Delhi on Thursday.

The actor, who is grieving the loss of his father, has dedicated his award to his late father.



He said in a statement: “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased”.

The actor also congratulated actress Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress Award with Alia Bhatt for her film Mimi.



He further mentioned: "This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m at a loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her."

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in Delhi on Thursday.