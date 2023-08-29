Rajinikanth visits Bengaluru's Jayanagar bus depot where he worked as a conductor, surprises fans 

Superstar Rajinikanth paid a surprise visit on Tuesday to Jayanagar Bus Depot attached to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru where he worked as a conductor before becoming an actor.

Rajini, along with his best friend Raj Bahadur, who pushed him to take up acting, walked into the depo where both worked once upon a time. For the unversed, Rajinikanth, who was born Shivajirao Gayakwad in a Marathi family, worked as a conductor and Raj Bhaddur worked as a driver of a BMTC bus.

Rajinikanth spent quality time in the bus depo premises and interacted with the conductors, drivers, mechanics and other staff of BMTC. He also took a stroll around the depo reminiscing the old memories. The staff of the depo could not believe the surprise and cheered for the superstar.

The staff were thrilled to click photos with the superstar and saluted his simplicity. Rajinikanth patiently posed for clicks and selfies. He often visits Bengaluru city and spends quality time with his old friends. Sources said that he used to visit the local bar as well in disguise.

The actor's recent movie Jailer has been declared as an all-time blockbuster. The Tamil-language action comedy is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu playing pivotal roles.

Kaavaalaa, one of the tracks from the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Arunraja Kamaraj and Shilpa Rao, went viral on social media. The internet saw the likes of the Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki groove to the peppy song.