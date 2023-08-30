Katrina Kaif celebrates brother Sebastian’s birthday, shares clicks from party

If you follow Katrina Kaif on social media, you would know that the actress hardly misses a chance to throw a party with her close friends and family in attendance. Last evening, the actress celebrated brother Sebastian Laurent Michel’s birthday with a small get-together.

She posted a picture of the people in attendance and among present were Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal and sister Isabelle, rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, her close friends Angira Dhar and Karisma Kohli, and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, apart from Katrina and Sebastian themselves. Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday Seb!"



It seems like the Baar Baar Dekho star is quite the party planner. In an earlier interview, Vicky had opened up on how she plans the best birthday parties for him. "Last year was the first birthday after marriage, and we again celebrated with friends. Katrina is also in that group now, so we all celebrated together," he said.



On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The film will mark the return of the characters Tiger and Zoya in the much-celebrated franchise.



