Michael Bisping packs a punch in Nitu Chandra’s Hollywood career  

Bihari Bollywood babe, Nitu Chandra, is on cloud nine. Her co-actor in her Hollywood action film, Never Back Down: Revolt, legendary Michael Bisping, has praised her in a recently released video. Hollywood actor and the world champion of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has certainly packed a punch in Nitu Chandra’s Hollywood ambition by endorsing her talents.

Nitu Chandra Oye Lucky Lucky Oye Fame

Making a foray into Hollywood is in itself quite an achievement to flaunt for Garam Mashala, Traffic Signal and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye fame Nitu Chandra. Bisping’s adulation has come as an icing on the cake.

Nitu Chandra Goes To Hollywood

Talking about Bisping’s approval of her, Nitu says. “Bisping’s words are a big booster dose to my Hollywood ambitions. I feel indebted to him for underlining my talents, which he watched from close quarters during the shooting of Never Back Down – Revolt. It is really a matter of pride for me. I am a trained martial artist. Since Bollywood is not so fertile for action film, I made Hollywood my Holy Grail. Bisping’s eulogy is a leap of faith of sorts for me.”

UFC is a company in Las Vegas, which promotes mixed martial arts in the world. With two dan black belt in Taekwondo, Nitu Chandra fits the bill for Hollywood action films.

Nitu Chandra Says "Hollywood film Never Back Down- Revolt in a way defines my persona”

Bisping said in the video that Nitu is extremely talented and a wonderful girl. Talking about her learning curve in the celluloid world and the hurdles she had to confront, the actress says, “I got nothing on a platter because I cannot boast of a godfather in Bollywood. I am a self-made girl and have achieved everything, thanks to my perseverance and resilience. I am proud of this fact being a lone wolf and a lone ranger. I got six-seven films in Bollywood, signed it, but all of them finally gave a slip to me. But I was undaunted; it only firmed my resolve all the more to make a way through mountain of odds. If the phrase Never Back Down means never to quit, my Hollywood film Never Back Down- Revolt in a way defines my persona.”

She becomes nostalgic as she remembers her run up to Never Back Down – Revolt. She says, “This film proved a veritable roller coaster ride for me. It was Covid time and making it to London for shooting seemed a slippery slope. Mumbai visa office was closed and only emergency visa was available in Delhi. How I got visa is stuff of an action film in itself. Ultimatum had come that in case of me not being able to make it to London in the given time, I would lose the opportunity. Anyhow I got visa and the rest is history.”