Take a look inside Allu Arjun’s exquisite home and the sets of ‘Pushpa 2’ [VIDEO]

Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun warmly invited Instagram crew into his world, offering an engaging glimpse into his personal life and the behind-the-scenes action of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Based in Hyderabad, the film star graciously hosted the crew, leading them through his residence and subsequently to the iconic Ramoji Film City where his upcoming film is in production.

The video commenced with Allu stepping into his home, affording viewers a look at his assorted trophies, his dedicated office space, and more. He greeted the audience, saying, “Hi Instagram, namaste. Today I will take you to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule but before that I will take you to my home where I start my chill morning.” The actor then took viewers on a tour of his verdant garden, engaged in meditation on a comfortable sofa, and showed off his swimming pool. Then he headed to Ramoji Film City.

Also read: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR congratulate Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon on National Award win; the actresses react

On the way, he took a delightful break to connect with his family, a phone call which his children answered. As the entourage arrives at the film sets, an enthusiastic crowd of fans eagerly awaited the actor's arrival. Allu spent a moment interacting with his dedicated supporters before making his way to his vanity van for his pre-shoot preparations.

Dressed in his character's costume for the day and his woodcutter's axe, he proceeded to his makeup chair, where he received the signature prosthetic scar and adopted the distinct Pushpa style, complete with slicked-back hair.

Sharing the video on Wednesday morning, the official handle of Instagram wrote, “Before heading to set, actor @alluarjunonline (Allu Arjun) needs a chillllll morning. Understandably. ‘Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can’t explain.’ Enter Ramoji Film City, located in Hyderabad, India. It’s one of the world’s largest film studio complexes and home to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun’s latest action-packed sequel. The studio also serves as a regular hangout for fans eager to meet their hero before shooting. ‘They play a huge part of my motivation,’ says Allu Arjun. ‘It’s their love that makes me push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud — like, more proud and more proud.’”

“Though his family’s been in the film industry for three decades, and Allu Arjun has acted in dozens of Indian films, this is his biggest film so far. ‘If there’s one thing about Pushpa that I really like, it’s his never-give-up character’,” they added.

Also read: Sunny Deol opens up about his 16-year feud with Shah Rukh Khan, says ‘Time heals everything’

Allu unveiled the first look poster for Pushpa 2 in April, following the success of the first instalment which earned him the esteemed accolade of Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards.

