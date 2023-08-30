Sunny Deol opens up about his 16-year feud with Shah Rukh Khan, says ‘Time heals everything’

Actor Sunny Deol recently opened up on the topic of his long-standing feud with his Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he shared the screen in the 1993 film Darr. The two actors reportedly refrained from communicating for a 16-year span after their collaboration. However, in a recent interview Sunny shed light on their relationship, revealing that the Swades actor called him to congratulate him for the success of Gadar 2.

Sunny recounted the moment in the interview, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted.”

He added, “It was so beautiful. Many times I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things. About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be.”

Earlier, Sunny had acknowledged the differences between him and Shah Rukh particularly regarding the portrayal of Shah Rukh's character in Darr. In an old interview, Sunny expressed his dissatisfaction with how the antagonist was glorified in the film.

“At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom,” he said.

Reflecting on the years of silence between them, Sunny was quoted as saying, “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off, and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai (there was no question of not talking).”

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

Sunny latest film Gadar 2 is enjoying remarkable success at the box office, amassing an impressive INR 450 crore.

