SRK’s Jawan trailer to be shown at Burj Khalifa; actor to attend the launch and meet fans

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the trailer of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan, a recent update from the star himself has provided fans with a sneak peek into what's to come. In a social media post on Monday night, the iconic actor shared details about an upcoming event related to the film, revealing that the trailer for the project will be launched on Thursday at Burj Khalifa and the actor will also meet fans at the venue.

Shahrukh Jawan Trailer Launch At burj khalifa

Shah Rukh expressed his enthusiasm for celebrating the ‘spirit of Jawan’ with his fans. He wrote, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate Jawan with me.”

In addition to extending this warm invitation, SRK encouraged his followers to dress in the colour of love, which is red, for the event. He playfully wrote, “And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and lets wear red...what say? Ready?”

Shahrukh Jawan Song Ramaiya Vastavaiya Release Today

As fans eagerly await the trailer, there's more to keep them engaged. A new track from Jawan, titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, is scheduled for release today. The film has already treated fans to the tracks Chaleya and Zinda Banda, along with the Jawan Prevue.

Sharing a teaser from the song, SRK acknowledged the efforts of Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer who worked with him. He wrote, “This is 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.... want to thank Vaibhavi Merchant for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented Anirudh.”

Jawan boasts an ensemble cast featuring not only Shah Rukh but also Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Additionally, Deepika Padukone is set to make a special appearance in the film. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Helmed by director Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated for a release on September 7. The film will be presented in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising an expansive cinematic experience for audiences across languages.