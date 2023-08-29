Shahid Kapoor wraps a traditional turban for a wedding in the family, photos go viral

Shahid Kapoor often takes to his Instagram handle to treat his fans with updates from his work and personal front. Now, it looks like the actor is attending a wedding in his family and he's certainly excited for the same.

Shahid shared the photos sporting a traditional turban with a white kurta and his Punjab looks have certainly left his followers impressed. In one of the clicks, we also see him posing with father-actor Pankaj Kapur. In the caption, Shahid recalled that time his father asked him if he would ever wear a turban when there's a wedding in the family.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira Rajput moved in with him

Take a look at the photos here:

It is still unclear who's wedding Shahid is attending. The last one to get hitched in his clan was his half-sister Sanah Kapur who got married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son, Mayank Pahwa. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and Shahid attended the same with wifey Mira Rajput and his kiddos, Misha and Zain.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput celebrate eight years of togetherness; wish each other with adorable posts

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Bloody Daddy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. With Shahid in the lead, the action thriller also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Next up, Shahid has two new projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s sci-fi rom-com alongside Kriti Sanon which is scheduled to release on December 7, 2023, but no updates have been shared by the makers as of yet.