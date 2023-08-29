Mammootty, Mohanlal, Yash and more spread Onam cheer with heartfelt wishes

Onam, one of Kerala's famed harvest festivals, is a day marked with a lot of cheer and joy by Malayalis across the country and otherwise. Some of the key highlights of the festivity are the sadya, a feast deemed fit for the kings, colourful pookalams and onakkodis. Sending out wishes "Happy Onam" to your loved ones is also one of the integral parts of the festival because happiness just triples when shared with others, doesn't it?

Taking cues from the same, celebrities across the industry are sending out special wishes to their followers. Trust us when we say this, Onam is incomplete without heartfelt posts by the Malayali legends Mammootty and Mohanlal.

The Bheeshma Parvam star took to his Instagram handle and shared photos from his Onam celebrations. Dressed in a dashing mundu, he wrote, "Happy Onam" and that was just enough to send his fans into a frenzy. Mohanlal, on the other hand, shared a video where he has flaunted his swag through and through.

His post reads, "My heartfelt Thiruvonam wishes to all Malayalees." These two posts, you must not miss!

Other than these two stars, fans also received Onam wishes from KGF star Yash who shared adorable clicks with his family dressed in traditional outfits. His post reads, "Hope you all had a radiant and blessed Varamahalakshmi, and the divine festival showered everyone's lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity. Sharing some cherished moments from the auspicious day."

Take a look at it here:

Actress Malavika Mohanan shared a string of photos on Instagram dressed in a kasavu saree. She accentuated her traditional look for the day with gold jewellery and in the caption, she wished her 3.8 million IG followers.

She wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy & love-filled Onam! {Pic 1 & pic 10 are the yin & yang of my personality} Lots of to @the.mad.hair.scientist @harshjanii @eshwarlog @theitembomb for this lovely evening of dress up & pookalam.”

Unlike other celebrities, Dulquer Salmaan shared a long post to wish his fans on Instagram. Alongside he also promoted his latest releases, Guns & Gulaabs. He started off by writing, “My favourite time of the year! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookalams and onakkodi!”

He further added, “Cannot wait to bring you all the exciting projects I have lined up for the coming year! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity. ”

Posts by other celebs:

