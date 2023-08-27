Vignesh Shivan shares heartwarming moments from first Onam celebration with wife Nayanthara and sons

Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently treated fans to delightful snapshots of his family's recent Onam celebration. The heartwarming images showed Vignesh, along with his actor wife Nayanthara and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, engaging in the festive spirit. The family radiated charm while dressed in traditional white attires as they gathered for the customary meal.

Among the photographs, Vignesh also shared a couple of intimate pictures with Nayanthara, capturing a simple yet special moment shared between the couple. The festival of Onam was marked with the family gathered around, feeding the twins on banana leaves laid out on the floor.

Vignesh expressed his happiness, captioning the images, “First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam. #GodBless. As the festival starts early here! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM.” The twins, donned in white mundus, added an adorable touch to the scene.

Responses from fans poured in, with a user exclaiming, “How cute they are.” Another sent their blessings, writing, “Cute almighty should give you plenty of happiness and blessings forever.”

The tender moments shared by Vignesh and Nayanthara also captivated attention. In the caption of the post, Vignesh expressed, “In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special (heart emoji and halo emoji). Onam festivities begin here with my Uyirs and Ulagamsss. Wishing everyone in advance a very happy Onam.” The comments section was brimming with compliments such as “beautiful,” “sweet as always,” and even playful remarks like “Bro setting the bar so high for other men.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 9 last year. Later, the couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, through surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated Atlee film Jawan, where she will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 7.