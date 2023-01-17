Vignesh Shivan shares the cutest family photo with wife Nayanthara and sons on Pongal

On Monday, Tamil film director Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle to share a family picture with his wife Nayanthara and their sons, Uyir and Ulagam, on the occasion of Pongal. This was the celebrity couple’s first Pongal after the birth of their sons. In the image, the couple can be seen posing with the twins whose faces were covered with stickers. Vignesh captioned the image, “Pongalooooo Pongal (emojis) Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones!”

In the snap, Nayanthara was seen donning a floral saree, while she held Vignesh with one hand. The filmmaker held their twin sons who sported matching white dungarees. He was wearing a blue shirt with beige trousers. A framed picture of lord Shiva and Parvati was also visible in the background. The couple hasn’t yet revealed the faces of their children who were born in October 2022 via surrogacy.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the cute family photo. A user wrote, “God bless your sweet family.” Another fan said, “Love and cutest fam.” “lots of love to u two and ur two,” wrote a user. Many fans also asked the director to reveal the faces of Uyir and Ulagam.

On January 15, Vignesh shared a photo of him dressed in a white shirt and mundu at the Sabrimala temple, on the occasion of Sankranthi. He captioned the post, “Hearty Pongal wishes to each and everyone of you ! All the way from Sabari Malai! With Aiyyappan’s blessings! SwamiSaranam.”

After several years of dating, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in June 2022 in Chennai. It was an intimate wedding attended by only a few of their close friends. Among those present at the event were composer AR Rahman, actors Suriya, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan.