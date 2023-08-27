Allu Arjun, Jr NTR congratulate Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon on National Award win; the actresses react 

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, the joint winners of the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards, have acknowledged the flood of congratulatory messages pouring in from fellow celebrities. Alia's accolade was attributed to her remarkable portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti was honoured for her performance in Laxman Utekar's Mimi.

Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali sweeps National Award yet again

Among those extending their warm wishes, Allu Arjun took to X to express his elation. He commended Alia with a heartfelt message, “Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award. So elated personally for your win (for) Gangubai Kathiawadi. Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear.” His message also encompassed appreciation for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other awardees.

Alia responded with gratitude, conveying her admiration for Allu's recent work, “Congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance – your biggest fan.” Kriti also acknowledged Allu Arjun's message, writing, “Thanks Allu! Huge congratulations to you too!! I’ve been a fan of your work and you were mind-blowingly amazing in and as Pushpa!! So so well deserved!!”

Mahesh Babu also chimed in to congratulate the National Award recipients. In his tweet, he tagged Alia, SS Rajamouli, Allu, Kriti, and R Madhavan among others. “Extending my heartfelt congratulations to all the national award recipients! Well-deserved!!” he tweeted. Kriti replied writing, “Thankkk you!! @urstrulyMahesh.” Alia said, “Thank you, means a lot.”

Jr NTR added his congratulations for Alia and the other winners, and Alia reciprocated the sentiment with warm regards. He tweeted, “Congratulations @aliaa08 and all the other winners of the national awards. You have made yourselves and your well-wishers immensely proud.” Alia replied, “Biiiig congratulations and lots of love to you too @tarak9999.”

Also read: 69th National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham wins the Best Hindi Film, Allu Arjun bags Best Actor

Suriya also took to the social media platform to congratulate the artiste. He wrote, “ My heartfelt wishes to all winners of the #69thNationalFilmAwards from Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & other States #KadaisiVivasayi #RRR @mmkeeravaani Sir @premrakchoreo #IravinNizhal special congrats to @aliaa08 her Gangubai is a fav performance!" Alia responded by saying, “Thank you so much.”

