'I feel like I've finally come home': Janhvi Kapoor on working on her South debut

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for her much-awaited South debut, the Telugu film Devara, starring opposite Jr NTR. In a recent media interaction, the Dhadak star opened up about her late mom Sridevi's work in the South film industry and her own experience of working in it.

In an interview with a media outlet, she said, “It’s my first Telugu film. So, a lot of my time is spent learning the dialogue as I don’t speak the language. My mum spoke to us in Hindi and English at home. But whenever we went to Chennai (Tamil Nadu), more often than not, she would speak in Tamil. (So,) I am more familiar with Tamil than I am with Telugu.”

Also read: In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA



She further revealed how working on the sets of Devara feels like a homecoming to her. “I feel ki main ghar aa gayi hoon (like I've finally come home). Everyone on set feels like my own. I don’t know if it’s because of my intense emotional attachment to mum or if I am feeling attached to her by doing a film down South. It’s spiritual,” she was quoted saying.

Janhvi is essaying the role of a village girl in the film, who is the love interest of the character portrayed by Jr NTR. Apart from this, she also has Dostana 2 and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline. She was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.



Also read: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome right before coming on Koffee With Karan Season 7