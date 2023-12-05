Shah Rukh Khan attends 'The Archies' grand premiere in a t-shirt with the film's name printed atop

In an adorable yet typical brown dad moment, paps spotted Shah Rukh Khan in a t-shirt with the upcoming film, The Archies’ title printed atop. For the unversed, his daughter, Suhana Khan is set to make her debut with the live-action musical and the who’s who of the tinsel town today attended the film’s grand premiere.

Shah Rukh wore the t-shirt with a black blazer and pants and posed for a couple of clicks with Suhana. Joining them were Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, their little one AbRam and Gauri’s mother Savita Chhibber. The full family came to show their support for Suhana’s maiden project and now, their photos are going viral.

Take a look at the photo here:

Shah Rukh Khan and his family at 'The Archies' premiere

Shah Rukh has been showing support for Suhana ever since the star cast was announced. When the makers dropped the official trailer, he re-shared the same on his Instagram handle and said, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!”

Also Read: Embrace the Archies aesthetic

Speaking of The Archies, the film stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda. Set to release on December 07, the film reimagines Archies comics in an Indian context.

The official description on Netflix reads, “Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.” The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced under the Tiger Baby Productions banner.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar's The Archies makes it to coffee cups, backpacks and more ahead of the release