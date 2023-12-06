Michael Douglas visits Brihadisvara Temple; shares clicks with Catherine Zeta-Jones [SEE PICS]

It's no news now that Michael Douglas is currently in India. Last week, the American actor and producer received the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023. Now, pictures of him vacationing in the country have gone viral on social media, as he shared some photos of him visiting Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu on his Instagram handle.

In three pictures, the actor was seen offering prayers and posing with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan. He added the caption, "Sightseeing with the best @catherinezetajones @dylan__douglas #India."

The power couple has been making headlines ever since they landed in India. Actress Sameera Reddy recently also took to Instagram to share her experience of meeting them at IFFI. She uploaded a picture and a small video clip with Catherine, along with the caption,"@catherinezetajones you have a heart of gold. My Hans was over the moon with her msg for him @michaelkirkdouglas meeting you was legendary. Goa what a surprise week it has been."

Meanwhile, Michael had won over the audience with his acceptance speech at the IFFI 2023 award ceremony. "Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It transcends divisions, whether that be geography, race language and even time," further noting that with everything going on in the world, the festival was "a reminder of the magic of moviemaking."