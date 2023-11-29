Michael Douglas wows fans as he grooves to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at IFFI 2023

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas stole the spotlight at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as he danced to the tunes of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR. Accompanied by producer Shailendra Singh, Michael showcased his dance moves, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

In videos circulating on social media, Michael enthusiastically clapped and danced to the song, mimicking the iconic hook step performed by Singh and others. Dressed in a white shirt, blue blazer, and grey pants, Michael’s charismatic presence added a delightful charm to the festival.

"Iconic moment at #IFFIGoa Hollywood legend Michael Douglas grooves to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu.' A fusion of cultures and a celebration of cinema's universal language.

Originally featured in SS Rajamouli's RRR, the song secured an Oscar for Best Original Song, surpassing renowned contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. The track had previously earned accolades at the Golden Globes, winning in the Best Original Song category. RRR continued its award-winning streak at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, receiving honours for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film.

RRR is a fictional narrative centred around Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film, which also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, achieved remarkable success, grossing over INR 1200 crore worldwide.

During his interaction with the media at IFFI, Michael expressed his pleasure at visiting India and commended the international flavour of the festival, which featured representations from over 78 countries.