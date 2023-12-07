Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in dreamy Vera Wang gown [PICS INSIDE]

American actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker at Tulum in Mexico. Images from the wedding have surfaced on the internet. But what stole the show was Vanessa in a gorgeous pearl-white Vera Wang gown amidst a jungle setting.

Inspired by the 90's supermodels, the gown was an ivory chartreuse bias-cut slip dress with a deep plunging back, noodle straps, a cowl neckline and a floor-length hem. The most interesting part was the veil, which was a light ivory tulle with customised embroidery that read "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023". She completed the look with minimal accessories, a centre-parted hair updo and winged eyeliners.

Talking about her look, the High School Musical star said to a media publication, "I put it on, and I was like 'It's perfect'. It's easy, it's simple, and it's chic. It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me. I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo."

Later, Vanessa slipped into yet another Vera Wang gown, made from strapless macrame lace and silk mousseline. The ensemble featured a lace-embroidered corset bodice and tulle skirt, making the actress look just as stylish, if not more.

For the uninitiated, Vanessa and Cole first met on an online meditation led by Jay Shetty in October 2020. They got engaged in Paris in February this year. Jay Shetty officiated the service at the wedding.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan blesses grandson Agastya Nanda ahead of ‘The Archies’ release