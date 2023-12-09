Actor Ryan O’Neal passes away at the age of 82

Hollywood actor Ryan O’Neal, famous for his work in films such as Love Story and Paper Moon, died yesterday at the age of 82. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

His son Patrick O’Neal took to Instagram to share the news. He shared a photograph of a seashore at sunset and wrote in the caption, “So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.”

Take a look at his post here:

The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 but was quoted saying that he was expected to recover fully.

For the uninitiated, Ryan O’Neal is known best for his role in the 1970 romantic drama Love Story, which was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel of the same name. Other works in his filmography for which he is the most remembered include A Bridge Too Far, Barry Lyndon, Paper Moon, The Drover, The Main Event and What’s Up, Doc?.

