Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pays final tribute to Kannada actress Leelavati

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday paid his final tribute to the mortal remains of veteran Kannada legendary actress Leelavati at Ravindra Kalakshetra here. The 86-year-old Leelavati had passed away at the hospital on Friday night due to age-related ailments.

She has acted in over 600 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, both as a lead actress and a supporting actress. She shared the screen with all the leading actors of Kannada, including Dr. Raj Kumar. Leelavati was widely acclaimed for her versatility in portraying various roles in movies. In her twilight years, she also engaged in philanthropic activities.

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, and Kannada superstars Upendra and Dr. Shivarajkumar, along with other lead actors, paid their last tributes. The final rites will be conducted at her farmhouse in Soladevanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru later in the day.

Leelavati is survived by her actor son, Vinod Rajkumar.

