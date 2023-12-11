Amitabh Bachchan joined by Agastya Nanda for fan meet up at Jalsa

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for greeting his fans outside his residence on every Sunday, from the past over 40 years, was this time joined by his grandson Agastya Nanda.

Agastya, who is the son of Shweta Bachchan, Big B’s daughter, recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, teen musical drama The Archies.

Known for his Sunday darshan at Jalsa, Big B was accompanied by Agastya, who was seen wearing a black tee shirt and blue denims. While the Sholay actor wore a graphic printed blue jacket.

Also Read: The comeback bros: Sunny and Bobby deol

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh shared the photos, wherein both can be seen smiling and waving at the sea of fans, waiting outside the superstar’s residence. Along with it, Big B wrote, “T 4856- Sunoo!!”, followed by a rose emoji. The tweet marked a reference to Agastya’s song Sunoh from The Archies.

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The screenplay is by Reema Kagti. The heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, The Archies draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. It is streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Mukti Mohan ties knot with 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is hosting the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He next has The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.