Mukti Mohan ties knot with 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur

Dancer and actress Mukti Mohan has tied the knot with actor Kunal Thakur. Sharing some glimpses of her wedding, Mukti said she finds her "divine connection" with Kunal.

Kunal was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. He played the role of Geetanjali's (Rashmika Mandanna) former fiance.

Taking to Instagram, Mukti, who is the sister of Shakti and Neeti Mohan, shared a string of photos, wherein she looks beautiful in a pastel pink lehenga. She opted for red choora set, green jewellery and minimal makeup. Kunal wore an ivory coloured, heavy embroidered sherwani.

The happy pictures from the wedding feature sisters Neeti and Shakti along with Mukti, and some other candid photos of their families and loved ones. She captioned the post as, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife."

Neeti Mohan commented, "Blessings, love and togetherness." Celeb couple Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap dropped red heart emojis on the post. Actor Vijay Varma said, "Congratulations guys! So beautiful." Kushal Tandon commented, "Are Areee Kunal congratulations to both of you." Musician Vishal Dadlani said, "You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn't be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!"

Actress Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations. Wish you both a lifetime of togethtogetherness and happiness." Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Mubarak Ho." Mukti is known for winning dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2. She is also known for her work in films such as Lust Stories 2, Hate Story and Blood Brothers.

