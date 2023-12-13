Adarsh Gourav talks about his fitness journey for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who will play a Callisthenics trainer in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, became a ‘gym geek’ for the film. A source close to the production was quoted as saying, “Adarsh became a gym geek, immersing himself in a rigorous fitness regime to authentically portray the nuances of his character. Zoya Akhtar's vision demanded not just acting prowess but a physicality that resonates with the role.”

The actor left no stone unturned in preparing for this unique character. Speaking about his preparation, Adarsh told media sources, “For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline.”

The actor added, “The director's vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation.”

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ resonates deeply with today's youth

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 26. According to sources, the upcoming movie tells the tale of three best friends Imaad (Siddhant), Ahana (Ananya) and Neil (Adarsh) who manage their goals, relationships, and emotions together.

The film’s title is based on a song which was featured in the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The project has been helmed by Arjun Varain Singh who will be making his directional debut with the film and has been written by Arjun along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off Christmas decorations with her cute furry companion [PICS]