Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off Christmas decorations with her cute furry companion [PICS]

As the Christmas cheer takes over homes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to embrace the festive spirit, and she’s not alone in the celebrations. The actor took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her Christmas preparations, and her furry friend joined in on the festive fun.

Samantha’s Instagram Stories gave fans a delightful glimpse of her Christmas tree adorned with trinkets. In the cosy corner of her living room, she was seen in a beige-grey dress, carefully adding the final touches to the tree, creating a warm and inviting holiday ambience. Her pet, ever the loyal companion, lounges on the nearby couch, capturing the essence of a festive and relaxed home.

The festive spirit continued as Samantha took a moment to lie on the couch, gazing at the beautifully decorated tree. In a heartwarming scene, she held the paw of her barely visible pet nestled under the cushions, captioning the moment, “It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

This year has been a whirlwind for Samantha, balancing a hectic work schedule with her much-anticipated action-packed Indian leg of Citadel. She also graced the big screen with the release of her Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi.

Amidst her busy professional life, Samantha is also recuperating from Myositis, a muscular condition. During breaks from work, the actor embarked on refreshing vacations to Bali and the US, recharging for the festivities.

Adding another feather to her cap, Samantha recently announced her venture into production with the launch of her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Expressing her vision, she stated that the production house aims to create content representative of new-age expression and thought. Her Instagram post read, “A nurturing space that invites and encourages stories reflecting the strength and complexity of our social fabric. A platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic, and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...).”

As Samantha welcomes the holiday season with open arms, her Instagram stories become a delightful diary of festive joy, shared with her furry friend and adorned with the spirit of Christmas."

