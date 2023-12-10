Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes fans swoon with her denim glam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled fans with her recent appearance on a popular reality show, showcasing a trendy denim-on-denim look that turned heads. The actor took to Instagram to share her sizzling ensemble, captioning it, “Full circle [smiling face with sunglass emoji]… We hustle hard!!!” The post garnered attention, prompting fans to dive into the comments section and admire Samantha's stylish avatar.

For this special appearance, Samantha opted for a denim outfit sourced from the renowned clothing label ACT N°1. Injecting a twist into the denim-on-denim trend, she captivated onlookers with the deep blue hue of her attire. Social media erupted with praise, and many celebrities also joined in the admiration.

Rakul Preet Singh exclaimed, “Uffff [fire emojis],” while celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker chimed in, “Hottttt [fire emojis].” Fans echoed the sentiment, showering compliments like “Yasssss woooman” and “Woman [fire emojis].”

Samantha sported a corset top with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and an asymmetric design, revealing her decolletage. The full backless design with ribbon ties added a touch of glamour. Paired with high-rise denim jeans featuring swirl-shaped cut-outs adorned with safety pins, the outfit showcased a bold and trendy aesthetic.

Accessorising with metal elements, including a layered choker necklace, rings, stacked bracelets, a pearl-adorned wrist cuff, and delicate earrings, Samantha elevated the look. Pointed black pumps with embellishments and killer high heels completed the ensemble.

Her makeup included shimmering silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade, mascara, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, and a radiant highlighter. Samantha's side-parted open locks were styled in defined curls, delivering a glamorous finish to her captivating appearance.