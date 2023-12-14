Suriya and Jyotika pose with Shabana Azmi for a heartwarming snap 

A delightful picture featuring actors Suriya and Jyotika alongside veteran star Shabana Azmi is making the rounds on social media. The couple was captured sharing smiles with Shabana, seemingly taken at a cinema hall, and a fan shared the heartwarming photo on Wednesday, captioning it ‘SuJyo’ with a heart emoji.

In the photo, Suriya was seen sporting a blue shirt and white trousers, while Jyotika looked comfy in a stylish black outfit. Shabana exuded radiance in a green-printed ensemble as they posed for the click. Another unidentified woman was also present in the frame. Although Suriya, Jyotika, and Shabana haven’t shared the photo on their social media or commented on the meeting, fans are buzzing with excitement.

Suriya, who recently portrayed Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, is gearing up for his next project titled Kanguva. Directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana, the film marks the Tamil-language movie debuts of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The music for the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Having started shooting in 2022, the film entered post-production in 2023 and is scheduled for a 2024 release.

Jyotika, last seen as Omana in the Malayalam-language film Kaathal - The Core, received praise for her performance alongside Mammootty. She is currently working on Hindi projects titled Sri and Black Magic, with filming underway for the former.

Shabana has been making waves with her recent roles in films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer. In the former, she portrayed the former flame of Dharmendra’s character, reuniting later in life, while in the latter, she played a supportive grandmother encouraging a cricketer to pursue her dreams. Upcoming projects include Bun Tikki directed by Faraz Ansari, who also helmed the short film Sheer Qorma, in which Shabana starred.