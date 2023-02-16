Superstar Suriya meets cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, photo goes viral

When legends met! Superstar Suriya earlier today met cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and now, their photo has gone viral. It has taken fans by surprise and many are wondering what made the two icons pose for a click. As per media reports, Suriya has been travelling to Mumbai lately to shoot for his upcoming film and this time around, he meet the former cricketer.

Sharing the photo on his social media handle, Suriya wrote, "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar (sic).". In the photo, Suriya can be seen dressed in a denim shirt with Sachin rocking a patterned shirt with jeans. Suriya's followers have reacted to the photo and praised the two icons.

Take a look at the post here:

Speaking of Suriya's social media presence, the Soorarai Pottru actor has close to 6.1 million followers on Instagram. The actor constantly shares photos and videos to keep his fans posted about his whereabouts, upcoming projects and more.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Tamil action thriller Thunindhavan co-starring Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai. Written and directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film opened up to mixed reviews by critics and the audience alike. It grossed close to 200 crores at the box office.

After Thunindhavan, Suriya made a cameo appearance in Vikram and a guest appearance in R Madhavans Rocketry: The Nambi Effect