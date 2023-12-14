Hugh Grant tries Mango Bite, says it takes him ‘back to Calcutta’

The cast of the upcoming film Wonka, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby among others, got a chance to taste the popular Indian candy Mango Bite and their reactions suggest that they loved it.

A video shared by Warner Bros. India shows Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Simon Farnaby trying the Indian candy.

Timothee responds by saying that he likes the bright yellow and green packaging. To which, Olivia says the packaging “is like a little handbag.” She then tries the candy calling it is yummy and tagged it as her “favourite”. Grant then tries it and says, “I am liking this very much. It takes me back to Calcutta (Kolkata).”

​Also read: Paparazzi serenade Taylor Swift as she steps out with Blake Lively for birthday celebration

Chalamet later remarks that the last three candies, including this one, were a “home run.” Keegan loves it too. The interviewer talks about how children share this candy in school on their birthday, to which, Keegan says, “Such a nice tradition.” Simon hilariously adds, “On your birthday you hand things out. On your birthday you will lose all your sweets.”

Wonka is a 2023 musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, based on a story by the former.

It tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, featuring his early days as a chocolatier. This is the third film based on the Dahl book following Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

Also read: Ali Fazal joins Solo Leveling anime cast as Song Chiyul in Hindi dub, Crunchyroll announces premiere date