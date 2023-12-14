Kubbra Sait: I have had one of the best years of my life

There are many reasons why Shehar Lakhot could be special for Kubbra Sait, who plays the character, Pallavi Raj. The list begins with it being the first project where Sait wears a police uniform. “It just brings a sense of authority, and then you realise how broken that authority is. That was my journey of playing SI Pallavi Raj,” says Sait.

Also read: Adorable candid: Suriya and Jyotika pose with Shabana Azmi for a heartwarming snap

A tough nut to crack, Sait recalls the preparation of bringing Pallavi to life being a mental one. “The people who watched me in the show felt that I had carried this fire in my belly through the entire show. I had this unspoken weight that I was carrying. For me, the process and preparation were more internal than external. This character was anyone but me,” she adds.

SI Raj is a strong and idealistic woman. Sait did relate to her but also at the same time, could see the difference between her and the character. “She is tough. However, she realises through the show that her passion and belief could not take her to the other end, so she had to cut corners. She learns to compromise. I am someone who doesn’t necessarily compromise but as a human being in today’s world, I see both sides of the story,” explains Sait, who was recently back in her hometown.

Set in the harsh terrain of Rajasthan, Sait mentions the cast and crew faced many challenges, and she herself had a major accident. “The show was a tough one to shoot. We were shooting outdoors, and it was hot. It was a tough environment to work in. I broke my hand. I ripped my elbow during a shot. I was in a cast for four and a half months,” says Sait, adding, “Sometimes during tough times, you forget to see the light. But after I finished the shoot, I put the name of the show in my gratitude jar and said I know what this show can do to every single one of our careers,” says the 40-year-old.

Also read: Karan Johar expresses frustration over trolling after Deepika, Ranveer’s candid Koffee with Karan episode

Having previously essayed some strong characters like Saira in Farzi, Sana in The Trial, and now Pallavi, it has been a power-packed year for Sait, and she can’t stop feeling grateful about it. “Looking back at 2023, I can say I have had one of the best years of my life. I have learned so much. I have grown so much. I have worked with Raj and DK, the directors of Farzi, and I am part of Lakhot where I have essayed a role of a lifetime,” Sait concludes.