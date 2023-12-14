Mrunal Thakur's fangirl moment with ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe goes viral 

Mrunal Thakur was in New York City for the promotion of her upcoming film, Hi Nanna with actor Nani. Last night, the actress met Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and her fan moment went viral. Mrunal shared a photo with Daniel and also a video of him interacting with other fans.

In the video, we can hear Mrunal and her sister Lochan yell, "Daniel, we love you, Daniel." The actor turns around and says, "Thank you!" and then she posted the picture and atop she wrote, "And this happened."

Speaking about her trip to NYC for the latest release, Mrunal wrote, "Hi Nanna, Hi Nani, Hi New York Your city has my heart, even in the cold winter I could feel the warmth and love all around. The way you have loved our sweet film with all your heart is just sooo beautiful. Thank you so much for loving #HiNanna so much."

As for the film, it stars Mrunal and Nani in the lead with Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, and Angad Bedi playing pivotal characters. We also see Shruti Haasan in a cameo appearance. Allu Arjun praised Mrunal for the performance and penned a sweet note. It read, "Dear Mrunal. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It’s Beautiful like you."

A week ago, Mrunal had expressed her gratitude towards everyone who showed support for the film right after the release. Her tweet read, "Just a day since release & the amount of love you’ve showered us with is so heartwarming Thank you so much for loving #HiNanna & Yashna so much. You have treated our film like your own & I couldn’t be more thankful. My heart & eyes are just so full after seeing all the love."