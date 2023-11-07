Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur support Rashmika Mandanna over deepfake video controversy

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose deepfake video went viral earlier this week, has expressed her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her and demanding legal action against those behind the doctored video.

Taking to her X, formerly called Twitter, the actress thanked Big B as she quoted his earlier tweet. She wrote, "Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you." Reacting to the video, Big B, her Goodbye co-star tweeted, "Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic)."

Other than Amitabh, Mrunal Thakur also condemned the doctored video and showed support for Rashmika. In her long post, the Made In Heaven actress wrote, "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she added.

Earlier, taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media. She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

