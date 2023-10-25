Superstar Rajinikanth poses with his ‘mentor’ Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Thalaivar 170’

Superstar Rajinikanth recently expressed his delight at working alongside his ‘mentor’ and legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, in his upcoming project tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The iconic duo previously shared the screen in the 1991 film Hum. The film's production company, Lyca Productions, confirmed Amitabh's participation in the project in an announcement made earlier this month.

Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170

Taking to X on Wednesday, Rajinikanth shared a heartwarming photo of him and Amitabh on set, which quickly garnered immense excitement among fans. In his tweet, Rajinikanth said, “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s 'Thalaivar 170' directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

The image showed Rajinikanth wearing a white shirt, flashing a cheerful smile next to Amitabh, who sported a pink and blue jacket and striking glasses.

Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm, with one commenting, “This is #Thalaivar @rajinikanth, See His Respect towards his Senior. The Reason Behind Ruling TAMIL CINEMA for the last 5 Decades.” Another added, “Respect always goes higher whenever Rajini sir speaks :) What a human being he is! Thalaiva for a reason.”

Rajinikanth, who recently appeared in the successful film Jailer directed by Nelson, discussed the new project with sources stating, “I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca, which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message.” Composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to provide the music for the film, produced by Subaskaran. The cast will also feature notable actors including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan.

This exciting reunion of Indian cinema legends has sparked anticipation among film enthusiasts as they eagerly await the magic that these two titans will create on the big screen once more. Rajinikanth's extensive filmography is further expanding with several exciting upcoming projects, including a collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

