Malayalam actor Jayasurya meets ‘one of the most beautiful human beings,’ Rajinikanth, poses for pictures

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth is beaming with joy as his latest release Jailer enjoys success. Not one to rest, Rajinikanth has already dived into shooting for his upcoming untitled film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, under the direction of TJ Gnanavel. In a recent heartwarming encounter, Malayalam actor Jayasurya met the busy artiste and expressed his admiration for the star.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram, Jayasurya posted several pictures capturing their meeting. In one image, they shared a warm hug, while in another, they were seen engaged in a conversation. Praising Rajinikanth, Jayasurya wrote in the caption, “I have been waiting for this moment for as long as I can remember. Today I met an icon, a superstar, but above all, I met one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever seen. Thank you, my dear brother @rishabshettyofficial for making this dream a reality. Gratitude to almighty…”

Last week, the shoot for Thalaivar 170 kicked off with a traditional muhurat pooja in Trivandrum. The production house, Lyca Productions, shared glimpses from the sets and unveiled a captivating poster featuring Rajinikanth. They expressed excitement for the project and promised more updates as the shoot progresses, saying, “Lights, Camera, Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of Thalaivar 170, the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the Thalaivar feast. Now it's time for some action!”

The film is being directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for directing the 2022 Tamil-language film, Jai Bhim. Notably, the film marks the onscreen reunion of two legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, after a remarkable 32 years. The star-studded cast also includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.

