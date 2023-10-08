When Gauri Khan wished for Shah Rukh Khan's movies to flop, said, ‘I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay’

In the wake of the resounding success of his recent blockbuster Jawan, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan finds himself at the pinnacle of his career. The film, which captivated audiences worldwide, received an enthusiastic response, catapulting the actor’s fame to new heights. However, what makes this success even more special is the involvement of his wife, Gauri Khan, as a co-producer of the film.

As Gauri celebrates her 53rd birthday on Sunday, it's a fitting moment to reflect on her journey alongside Shah Rukh. A surprising revelation emerged from an old interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, shedding light on Gauri's early sentiments regarding Shah Rukh's film career.

In the interview, Gauri candidly confessed, “I actually didn't want his films to do well. I thought if it flopped, I should go back to Delhi.” She reminisced about a time when she grappled with the idea of her husband's rising stardom, feeling overwhelmed by the unfamiliarity of the film industry. The pace at which Shah Rukh ascended to stardom caught her off guard, leaving her yearning for the familiarity of her hometown, Delhi.

Acknowledging her husband's ambitious nature, Gauri revealed, “From his childhood, in school, in college, he's always been on top... I think that's my smartness that I chose the right guy. I am lucky to have him.” Despite her initial apprehensions, she stands as a pillar of support in his illustrious journey.

Reflecting on the dazzling success of Shah Rukh’s career, this year has proven to be exceptionally fruitful. He now holds the distinction of being the only Indian actor to achieve the remarkable feat of delivering two consecutive INR 1000 crore films within a year—namely, Pathaan and Jawan. The actor is now gearing up for his third release of the year, Dunki.

As Shah Rukh continues to conquer the silver screen, Gauri, a successful interior designer and esteemed producer, walks hand in hand with him. Together, they nurture a beautiful family with three children—Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Suhana is on the cusp of her own acting debut with The Archies, while Aryan is preparing to make his mark in the entertainment world with his directorial debut in an upcoming web series.