SRK calls Nayanthara's performance in Jawan ‘amazing’, shares AbRam’s reaction to the film

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X, where he interacted with fans and offered captivating insights. Amidst the engaging Q&A, a fan expressed gratitude to the Jawan team for showcasing the diverse roles of women in the movie, particularly praising Nayanthara's compelling portrayal. Responding promptly, Shah Rukh acknowledged Nayanthara's brilliance in her role and acknowledged that, regrettably, her screen time was limited within the broader narrative.

Replying to the appreciative fan's comment during the AMA session, Shah Rukh stated, “I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.”

Jawan, directed by Atlee, boasts an ensemble cast featuring notable female actors including Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra, in addition to Nayanthara. The film placed women in robust roles, crafting character arcs that defied traditional stereotypes, portraying them as resilient individuals rather than victims.

Each woman in the movie was showcased as a fighter, offering a unique perspective. For instance, Deepika's character grapples with a different battle to protect her son, while Nayanthara's authoritative persona highlights a powerful female boss who simultaneously fulfils her role as a single mother.

In a lighthearted exchange during the AMA session, another fan inquired about Shah Rukh's youngest son AbRam's reaction to the film. Humorously responding, Shah Rukh mentioned AbRam's excitement for a climactic fight scene in the movie. He wrote, “Baap Baap hota hai (The father remains father)..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan.”

Jawan continues to make waves at the global box office, inching closer to the INR 1000 crore milestone. Released on September 7, the film marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee.