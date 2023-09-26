Raghava Lawrence seeks blessings from ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth ahead of Chandramukhi 2 release

The highly-anticipated trailer for Chandramukhi 2, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, was recently unveiled, heightening the excitement among fans. As the release date for the movie draws near, Raghava, who is reprising Rajinikanth's iconic role of Vettaiyan Raja in the film, shared a heartfelt glimpse into his meeting with his ‘guru’ Rajinikanth, adding a touch of reverence to the film's journey.

Also read: Wedding festivities over, Parineeti and Raghav off to Pandara Road

In preparation for the film’s release on September 28, Raghava made a special visit to Rajinikanth's residence to seek the veteran actor's blessings. The touching encounter saw Raghava touching Rajinikanth's feet, followed by a warm embrace. Not only did Raghava congratulate Rajinikanth on the astounding success of his recent film Jailer, which grossed over INR 650 crore worldwide, but he also captured the precious moment in a video compilation.

Sharing the special moment on X, Raghava expressed his joy and respect for Rajinikanth, writing, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

Hi friends and fans,

Today I met my Thalaivar and Guru @rajinikanth to wish him for jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for #Chandramukhi2 release on September 28th. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam pic.twitter.com/kXB00aiImw — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) September 26, 2023

Also read: Vignesh Shivan dedicates ‘Jailer’ track Rathamaarey to twins Uyir and Ulag, shares adorable snaps

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, where Rajinikanth and Jyotika played lead roles. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, set to hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The film's release date was initially slated for September 15, but due to technical delays, it has been pushed to September 28, as announced by Lyca Productions.