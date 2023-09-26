Vignesh Shivan dedicates ‘Jailer’ track Rathamaarey to twins Uyir and Ulag, shares adorable snaps

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently treated fans to glimpses of his and Nayanthara's adorable twins, Ulag and Uyir. Through a series of heartwarming images shared on social media, he integrated references to the song Rathamaarey, a heartfelt composition featured in Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer, which was penned by Vignesh.

The heartwarming Instagram post showed Vignesh in red attire, twinning with his sons and showering them with affection. The photographs captured tender moments of fatherhood, with Vignesh embracing the twins within their nursery. He captioned the post, “Rathamarey…. Yen Rathamarey … #Uyir #Ulag.”

Rathamaarey, sung by Vishal Mishra, delves into the profound bond shared between a father and his son. The heartfelt composition resonates with many, speaking to the universal theme of familial love and connection.

The filmmaker also posted recent snapshots of Ulag and Uyir, donning matching yellow T-shirts and black shorts. In a heartfelt Instagram caption, Vignesh shared the profound gratitude for the joys of fatherhood that the twins represent. He wrote, "My uyir & my ulag. the greatest blessing we have in this life … is U2."

Vignesh tied the knot with Nayanthara in an intimate ceremony in Chennai last year. The couple was recently blessed with twin boys through surrogacy. Vignesh is currently promoting Nayanthara's upcoming skincare brand, set to be unveiled on September 29.

The actress also made her Hindi film debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was successful at the global box office, surpassing an impressive INR 1000 crore mark.