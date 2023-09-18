Nayanthara shares a cute snap with Vignesh Shivan from their romantic getaway

Nayanthara who is earning praise for her role in the latest SRK film, Jawan, delighted fans by offering a glimpse into her recent leisurely escape with filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan via X on Monday. The beautiful couple appeared to be enjoying a romantic getaway in Kerala, going by the candid photograph shared by the actor.

In the photo, both Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen immersed in a swimming pool, capturing a moment of bliss and togetherness. Nayanthara lovingly gazed at Vignesh, who, with his back turned to the camera, appreciated the serene view. The actor simply captioned the post, “Bliss.”

The post quickly caught the attention of fans with many expressing admiration through their comments. Messages like “So beautiful,” “Nice!” and praises following the success of Jawan flooded the comments section.

Nayanthara, who made her remarkable Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster Jawan, has been receiving accolades for her compelling acting. National Films Award-winning actor, Allu Arjun, also acknowledged Nayanthara's outstanding performance in the film and commended her on social media. In response to Allu’s kind words, Nayanthara expressed her gratitude saying, “So sweet of you...”

Vignesh recently celebrated the birthday of Nayanthara's mother, Omana Kurian, with a heartwarming Instagram tribute. Sharing a series of endearing photos featuring the mother-daughter duo and himself, Vignesh Shivan conveyed his love and appreciation for Omana, referring to her as their biggest strength and showering her with heartfelt wishes for a blessed life.

As Nayanthara continues to captivate audiences with her performances and memorable moments with Vignesh, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses of their beautiful journey together.