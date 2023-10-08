Upasana Konidela reveals that Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy 

Hyderabad witnessed a grand pre-wedding celebration as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the much-adored couple in the Telugu entertainment industry, kicked off their wedding festivities on a joyous note. The duo, set to tie the knot, marked the beginning of their joyful journey with a pre-wedding bash held in Hyderabad on Friday. The event was graced by the presence of illustrious figures from the Telugu film fraternity.

Also read: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and family pose with Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi as their pre-wedding festivities kickstart

Sharing glimpses of the heartwarming family gathering, Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, expressed her excitement for the forthcoming nuptials. She revealed the couple's plans for a picturesque wedding in Tuscany, Italy, captioning the Instagram post, “La familia (The family)...Tuscany here we come…@varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya.”

Varun is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu and nephew to popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. The wedding, scheduled for November 1, is eagerly anticipated, with two wedding receptions planned in India after the ceremony.

Also read: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share candid clicks from their engagement; Samantha, Suniel Shetty congratulate

The couple’s engagement took place on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. While the couple, along with their families, remains tight-lipped about the specific date for the wedding, it is rumoured to be a grand traditional affair hosted at a stunning villa in Italy. The ceremonies are expected to showcase the blend of Telugu traditions and Lavanya’s roots from Uttar Pradesh.

